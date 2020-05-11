The best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases

Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S20, has many impressive features, including a zoom camera and a 120Hz screen, all bundled into a fragile glass shell. A single fall and your beautiful piece of technology might become a very expensive paperweight.

In order to avoid that, we have put together a selection of covers for the S20. Whether you’re leaning towards style or maximum protection, this guide will help you choose the perfect case for you and your brand new phone.

Urban Gear Armor Monarch – Army strong ($59)

With a name like this, you can expect a case offering the highest levels of protection for your phone. The Urban Armor Gear Monarch case lives up to its name and provides five layers of protection and a 10-year warranty. Let’s not kid ourselves, most of us won’t keep the same phone for 10 years, but it’s still nice to know that your phone will have a protecting armor for its entire lifetime.

This case is fully shockproof and has met the military-grade STD 810G 516.6 drop-test standards, which means it can withstand more than 26 drops from four feet high, with zero damage done to the phone. Made of carbon fiber, rubber, and alloy metal, UAG’s Monarch also manages to stay nimble(1.5 oz) and is compatible with wireless charging.

Arkour for Galaxy S20 – Slim and colorful ($12)

If you’re more interested in a case that will complement your outfit, take a look at Arkour’s collection. Their S20 covers are available in six different colors: black, blue, green, pink, red, and silver.

The construction in polycarbonate is wireless charging compatible and offers a tight grip, so your phone doesn’t slip out of your hands. And if it still does happen, Arkour’s cases have raised edges, to offer further protection of Samsung’s screen and camera.

Spigen Liquid Air – Spider senses ($12)

During its 12 years of experience, Spigen has gathered an excellent reputation in terms of quality and durability, thanks to well thought out products and constant innovation. The geometric-patterned Liquid Air case is no exception, featuring multiple proprietary technologies.

On the inside, its thermoplastic spider web design and Air Cushion technology work together to diffuse and absorb shocks. Protecting the Galaxy S20’s corners, the Air Cushion technology consists of small bubbles of air located on each corner of the case that extends on impact. On the outside, the raised edges protect the screen and cameras.

The Liquid Air case is not only protective, it also looks good, thanks to its slim profile and fun triangular pattern. Too bad it only exists in black.

Samsung Smart LED Back Cover – Twinkle little star ($54)

If you’re looking for something extra, then Samsung’s official LED back cover was made for you. Although just a shiny black case at first glance, this case features built-in LED lights, easily controllable from your phone.

Once the cover is placed on your phone, go to Advanced features, select Accessories > LED Cover, and you’ll be able to set up the starry mood lighting to turn on when you put your phone face down, or choose amongst a selection of icons. This case not only looks great but also offers extra functionality, as the lights will inform you of incoming phone calls or messages.

Protection-wise, this case is embedded with raised bezels in case you drop your phone. It is also compatible with wireless charging.

ESR Metal Kickstand – Standing out ($18)

This soft TPU case has two great qualities: first, it is transparent and will showcase your S20 in all of its glory. Second, it features a sturdy metallic kickstand that can be adjusted up to 60 degrees, and that will durably withstand the weight of your phone. Whether you’re reading a recipe or watching a video, you can easily adjust the kickstand to the perfect angle, horizontal or vertical, without risking to see your phone slip and fall.

However, if you’re clumsy and need a protective case, this model might not be for you, as it doesn’t feature raised bezels around the screen, leaving it vulnerable in case of shocks. ESR’s Metal Kickstand case also supports wireless charging.

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series – Explore your creativity ($60)

The Otter + Pop Symmetry Series is the union of a strong, durable OtterBox case with the fun and security of PopSocket’s PopGrip. Otterbox’s case is available in black and mint, or “Mint to be” as facetiously named on Otterbox’s website. In a valley of black and navy cases, this pop of color is quite welcomed. Regarding the PopSockets, there are dozens of PopGrips available so get creative and make your own unique combination.

The case is made from polycarbonate and synthetic rubber. Its borders are raised and beveled to protect your screen and camera from shocks. It is compatible with PopSocket’s mounts, works with Qi wireless charging and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Snakehive Wallet Case – For a vintage feel ($37)

Snakehive’s wallet case will give your brand new Galaxy S20 a nice vintage touch. The British brand uses European Nubuck leather for a high quality, durable product. Every case is hand-stitched in their European workshops and can be personalized with your initials if purchased on the brand’s British website.

The Snakehive Leather Wallet case also adds functionality as it features three card slots and a larger cash compartment, and can be used as a horizontal stand. Its smooth inner casing protects your phone from scratches. This case is available in five colors and is compatible with wireless charging.

RhinoShield Bumper case – Picture frame ($24)

RhinoShield’s CrashGuard is not technically a case, but a bumper surrounding your phone. It’s the perfect solution if you don’t like cases altering the original look of the Samsung’s Galaxy S20. The bumper features an inner polymer honeycomb structure, designed to improve shock absorption by 10% and the matte finish allows a tighter grip of the phone, while also enhancing the bumper’s durability.

If the fear of scratching the glass casing of your phone keeps you up at night, this bumper is not for you. However, if you’re just looking for a discreet way to protect your phone from drops, you might have just found your holy grail.

Tech21 Studio Design – Eco-friendly and antimicrobial ($29)

Protecting ourselves from microbes is quite the topic nowadays. Tech21 has been talking about hygienic phone protection for a while with its series of antimicrobial phone cases. The BioCote material used on their products simply disrupts the bacterias’ growth, killing 86% of germs within 15 minutes, 99.99% in 24 hours.

Protecting us against microbes isn’t the only advantage of Tech21’s cases, they are also aware of plastic pollution and try to use as many plant-based alternatives as possible. 32% of their Studio Design case is made from plant-based materials, and their packaging is fully recyclable. The slim case is available in 4 different colors and will protect your phone from 8-foot drops. It also includes a lifetime warranty and works with wireless charging.

Caseology Skyfall Flex – Duality and flexibility ($15)

Skyfall Flex combines a flexible TPU cover and a hard PC bumper. The slim clear TPU cover safeguards your phone from scratches, while the bumper protects it from drops. Each corner is reinforced with Air Space technology, designed to absorbs shocks from everyday falls.

Caseology’s Skyfall Flex 2-piece case is available in 4 different bumper colors: pink sand, lavender purple, ocean blue, and matte black. It is fully compatible with wireless charging.

Which Galaxy S20 case is right for you?

Each of the cases presented here has different styles and degrees of bulkiness. It’s now up to you to go one way or the other. You’ve probably had a smartphone for 10 years now, so you can easily assess what level of protection you’ll require.

You like to go hiking? Then go with a sturdy case. You’re clumsy and have broken phone screens before? In this case, make sure the case you choose has raised bezels that will protect the glass.

Finally, whichever case you choose to purchase, don’t forget to pair it to a screen protector and a camera protector to fully safeguard your Galaxy S20 from shocks and scratches.

