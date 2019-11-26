Facebook’s Viewpoints is an app that pays you to take surveys and perform tasks

In the wake of multiple privacy issues, Facebook is rolling out yet another app to pay you a pittance for your private thoughts. The new Facebook Viewpoints app uses the tagline “Shaping Technology Together,” which is tech-bro for “we want your data, all of it.”

Yikes.

Facebook wants to pay you a pittance for your two cents worth of advice

Facebook’s new market research app is called Viewpoints and rewards users for their opinions with points. As we all know, points mean prizes, and once enough are accumulated, users can exchange them for cash sent to their PayPal account.

Facebook Viewpoints can supposedly earn you $600 in a year by earning reward points

Some rewards have no cash value, with hazy details on what they constitute instead

Other tech companies such as Google give similar rewards for opinions

Listen, I’m not going to say “don’t sign up for this app,” in the same way that I’m also not going to tell you “don’t drive off that cliff over there.” I mean, if your survival instinct is screaming “don’t touch,” it’s probably right. Go read a book or something, or talk to your neighbor and give them your opinions instead.

Viewpoints is available on both Android and iOS.

