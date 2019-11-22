Twitter is finally letting all users hide replies – Here’s how you can too

Twitter has been testing out a feature where users can hide replies. This is a good idea. If you have ever been a part of a conversation on Twitter, there may have been a few replies that sort of hijack it. And that’s annoying. In a worst-case scenario, there are bullies and trolls leaving nasty comments.

You don’t have to be an expert to know that is an everyday occurrence for a lot of folks. It was those situations that led Twitter to test that feature out in the United States and Japan.

Suzanne Xie, Director of Product at Twitter, announced that the company is officially rolling out the feature worldwide. Xie also detailed the findings from the tests. Those include that the majority of people just the “Hide Reply” option to cut out anything that the user deemed “irrelevant, off-topic, or annoying.”

We’re exploring more options around who can reply to or see specific conversations, and are testing engagement changes to see if these lead to healthier discussions. We’re committed to making sure people feel safe and comfortable talking on Twitter.

Want to stop seeing those obnoxious replies on Twitter? Now you can with this new feature

Similar to most things on social media, it’s simple to hide any reply on Twitter:

Tap the gray arrow in the right-hand corner of the tweet Once the menu opens, tap Hide Replies Tap Continue on the following menu and boom, you’re done

The tweets aren’t hidden forever, though as other people can see the ones you’ve put away. If you want to bring them back, you can. There is a button that looks like a box with squiggly lines. Tap that and select the tweet you would like to bring back.

Twitter has future plans with this new feature. It will be for developers, where they can create their own tools for conversations. However, those interested will have to wait, as there is no release date for that.

