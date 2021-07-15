You can now limit who can reply to your tweets after you’ve sent them – here’s how

Twitter can be a great place to give your hot takes to the world, but sometimes the replies you get back are less than wanted. Twitter has been working on this, by letting you limit who can reply to tweets, but it only worked for new tweets.

Now you can retroactively change the “who can reply” setting on all of your old tweets, in case you find any of those are being targeted by bots or reply guys.

That’s a great improvement over the existing moderation tools, as muting or blocking multiple accounts gets tiring fast. Now you can stop anyone from replying to old tweets, and not have to deal with hiding replies or the mute button.

Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021

Here’s how to limit who can reply to your tweets on Twitter

Now if you just want to stop ‘reply guys’ littering your older tweets, you can change who’s able to reply. Here’s how: Find the tweet, and click on the three-dots menu at the top-right of it Then click on Who can reply You can choose from Everyone (the default), People you follow, or Only people you mentioned, just as if you were sending a brand new tweet Just an FYI – if you didn’t mention anyone in the original tweet, the only person who will be able to reply to it is you

It’s not a perfect solution, because the options don’t let you add mentions so the conversation you were having can continue, but it’s better than nothing.

Plus, if you’ve got a particularly heinous dogpile going on, changing that tweet to ‘only people I follow’ should help, and stops you from having to use the mute button multiple times.

