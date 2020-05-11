Tech Hangover: Twitter is putting its foot down

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

Twitter launches labels, warnings on misleading COVID-19 information

Following Facebook and YouTube’s lead, Twitter is doing what they can to limit the spread of COVID-19 misinformation. This is a good thing.

Twitter Inc will add labels and warning messages on some tweets with disputed or misleading information about COVID-19, the company said on Monday, as part of a new approach to misinformation that will eventually extend to other topics. – Reuters

Newton Mail will be saved by fans after it was saved, and shut down again, by Essential

This will be the third time Newton Mail has been brought back to life. I honestly can’t keep up with this anymore.

Newton Mail is returning to life once again under new ownership, marking the unexpected third life for the premium email app. Newton Mail was originally set to shut down on April 30th after Essential — which previously owned the service — shut down earlier this year. – The Verge

Spotify officially launches a shared-queue feature called Group Session

Know when you’re at a party and there’s always that one person who wants to keep changing the tracks. Well, this is the feature Spotify is currently testing.

Spotify is introducing a new feature, Group Session, that will allow two or more of its Premium users in the same space to share control over the music being played. Essentially a “party mode” of sorts, Group Session participants can control what’s playing in real time as well as contribute to a collaborative playlist for the group. – TechCrunch

Tesla has already started making cars again at its California factory

Oh boy.

Tesla began making cars again at its Fremont, California plant over the weekend despite an ongoing battle with local officials about whether it should remain closed during the pandemic, The Verge has learned. The company called back some of its workers and has completed around 200 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, according to two current employees who spoke to The Verge on the condition of anonymity. – The Verge

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Notable Mentions

How Animal Crossing’s fake industries let players afford real rent amid COVID-19

A.P. Exams in the Coronavirus Era: Online, and Just 15 to 45 Minutes Long

Dating, a talk show and a dominatrix: Animal Crossing gamers explore new horizons during pandemic