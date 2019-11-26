#GameTechie
Walmart has a PlayStation 4 deal with three games for only $199 right now
This deal was sold out on Amazon earlier.
If you’re looking to be the favorite aunt, parent, sibling, or friend this holiday season and know a gamer in your life, this is the Black Friday deal for you.
Right now on Walmart.com, you can snag a PlayStation 4 1TB console for only $199. This is a pretty solid deal on its own, but what really pushes it into “amazing” territory is the fact that it comes with three popular games for the console.
Alongside the console, you’ll get God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us Remastered. These games were all hits and now you can give (or get for yourself, it’s ok) them to someone you care about for cheap.
You’ll need to hurry, as this deal is selling out almost everywhere (we started to cover this on Amazon, but it was sold out before we could even finish the post).
