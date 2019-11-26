#GameTechie
This early Black Friday deal drops the 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro down to $299
These could sell out, just keep that in mind.
The season of spending is upon us, but if you’ve been patiently waiting for this time of year to snag a new game console, Sony is here to reward your patience.
The best part? You don’t even have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of this deal, you can grab it right now and possibly even have it at your house before the madness that is Black Friday. Right now, you can pick up a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB edition for only $299.99. That is $100 off the normal price, not a bad deal at all.
The Pro takes the traditional PlayStation 4 to the next level thanks to 4K graphics, Boost Mode for older PS4 games, and HDR-compatibility. If you’re new to PlayStation, this will be an amazing intro console or even if you are looking to update from the standard version, there’s a lot to love here. Add to that the 1TB hard drive and you’ve got a console ready to game all season long.
More about the PlayStation 4 Pro deal on Amazon:
- Includes (1) PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB in Black
- Matching DualShock 4 controller
- All the cords you’ll need
While you’re at it, might as well snag a year of PlayStation Plus on discount, as well. This will give you access to online play and a selection of free games each month. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the console. That, or maybe a second controller.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- KnowTechie’s best tech gifts under $50
- The best Black Friday deals you can get right now
- Amazon is hooking up new Kindle Unlimited subscribers with 3 free months
- Amazon’s Black Friday deals have officially kicked off
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.