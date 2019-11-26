This early Black Friday deal drops the 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro down to $299

The season of spending is upon us, but if you’ve been patiently waiting for this time of year to snag a new game console, Sony is here to reward your patience.

The best part? You don’t even have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of this deal, you can grab it right now and possibly even have it at your house before the madness that is Black Friday. Right now, you can pick up a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB edition for only $299.99. That is $100 off the normal price, not a bad deal at all.

The Pro takes the traditional PlayStation 4 to the next level thanks to 4K graphics, Boost Mode for older PS4 games, and HDR-compatibility. If you’re new to PlayStation, this will be an amazing intro console or even if you are looking to update from the standard version, there’s a lot to love here. Add to that the 1TB hard drive and you’ve got a console ready to game all season long.

More about the PlayStation 4 Pro deal on Amazon:

Includes (1) PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB in Black

Matching DualShock 4 controller

All the cords you’ll need

While you’re at it, might as well snag a year of PlayStation Plus on discount, as well. This will give you access to online play and a selection of free games each month. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the console. That, or maybe a second controller.

