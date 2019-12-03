Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Google’s founders are stepping down from Alphabet
Will anyone miss them?
Larry Page steps down as CEO of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai to take over
Alphabet CEO Larry Page announced Tuesday that he will step down from the position. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take over as CEO of the parent company in addition to his current role. – CNBC
Fired Google Organizers Accuse Tech Giant of Acting Unlawfully
A rash and highly publicized personnel decision has put Google in the crosshairs of its own workers—and soon, the National Labor Relations Board, which may well find the company broke the law. – Gizmodo
Chinese scientists are using DNA samples to recreate faces
In totally normal news…..
Chinese scientists are reconstructing human faces using seized DNA, according to an investigation by the New York Times. The research comes after they harvested blood samples from Muslims being held in some of the nation’s “brainwashing” prison camps. – NYPost
How Ring Went From ‘Shark Tank’ Reject to America’s Scariest Surveillance Company
Good read.
Amazon’s Ring started from humble roots as a smart doorbell company called “DoorBot.” Now it’s surveilling the suburbs and partnering with police. – Motherboard
Ring reportedly outed camera owners to police with a heat map
Ready for some more totally normal news?
Amazon-owned home surveillance company Ring gave law enforcement a heat map that let police see all devices installed in an area, allowing them to view users down to the street level, according to a new report from CNET.
The ‘Amazon effect’ is flooding a struggling recycling system with cardboard
Humans truly don’t deserve this planet.
This holiday season, the popularity of online shopping collides with upheaval in cardboard recycling. China’s 2017 decision to turn away America’s trash has left the recycling industry reeling as it figures out what to do with all the packaging online shoppers leave behind. – The Verge
FBI Asked Sony for Data on User Who Allegedly Used PlayStation Network to Sell Cocaine
I don’t know what I’m more mad at. Someone selling coke on PSN or the cops asking Sony for data. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
In October, the FBI applied for a search warrant compelling Sony to provide data on a PlayStation 4 user who was allegedly part of a cocaine distribution network, according to court records reviewed by Motherboard. The application even asks for what games the alleged drug dealer played, and his progress in them. – Motherboard
