Facebook created a chatbot to help employees answer tricky questions from friends and family

Talking to your family during the holidays is often filled with hidden pitfalls in conversation, but what if you work for Facebook? I mean, the company has been beset with privacy issues in recent times, and that’s without talking about all the nefarious ways the platform has been used to spread misinformation. How do you answer the inquisitive members of your family?

Enter “Liam Bot”, a chatbot that Facebook created that supplies rebuttals to those tricky questions.

Apparently, some Facebook employees recently asked their managers for advice on answering questions that their family or friends might come up with over the holiday period. Facebook’s answer was to create a chatbot loaded with the type of non-answers that CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave to Congress recently. After all, not everyone has their own legal team available to brief them on approved answers.

“Liam Bot” is loaded with talking points for those thorny “Why is Facebook…?” questions from family and friends

Those answers were written by Facebook’s public relations department

Facebook has been testing the chatbot since last spring

Previously, guidance was shared in the form of news releases posted to internal groups

It says a lot about the hit to the company’s reputation in recent times that the company felt the need to create this chatbot. I wonder if it’s for internal use only, or if we’ll find it included in Messenger one day.

