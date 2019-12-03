Sony PlayStation is the best-selling console brand according to Guinness World Records

It’s 25 years to the day since the original PlayStation console hit shelves in stores in its native Japan, and the gaming world hasn’t looked the same since.

Now, the phenomenal success of the brand has been recognized by the Guinness World Records team, with over 450 million units sold across the four generations of PlayStation consoles.

The Sony PlayStation is officially the best-selling console brand in the world

With the PlayStation 5 releasing next holiday season, these numbers will only continue to grow. The next-gen power is likely to add a significant number to the 450 million+ consoles sold to date, no doubt helped by Black Friday deals like this.

Over 450 million units have been sold between the PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4

That breaks down as 102.5 million for the OG PS, 155 million for the PS2, 87.4 million for the PS3, and 102.8 million for the PS4

The original PlayStation sold 100,000 units in Japan on the first day of release

For contrast, the Xbox One family was thought to have sold 43 million in total earlier this year

Impressive stuff here from Sony, no doubt helped by their huge following in Japan. I mean, all the best JRPGs come out on PlayStation first, or are exclusive. We’re excited to see what comes with the extra power of the PlayStation 5 next year.

