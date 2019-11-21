Half-Life: Alyx has officially been announced and it’s…a VR game?

The Half-Life series is one of the most influential series in all of gaming, and now, and a new title from Valve is on the way.

Called Half-Life: Alyx, it was first revealed by Ars Technica, but now we have official confirmation and a new trailer for the game. It’s the first title in the Half-Life series since Half-Life 2: Episode 2 in 2007.

Half-Life: Alyx takes place between the events of the original game and Half-Life 2

No, this isn’t Half-Life 3, so just go ahead and ditch any jokes you were planning to make. Instead, this title will follow Alyx, one of the main characters from Half-Life 2, as she and her father fight against The Combine. The Combine is a multidimensional group made up of different species and rules Earth with an iron fist.

Valve does note that this is a continuation of the story, so maybe this will build into more titles in the future.

As mentioned in the opener, the game will be completely in virtual reality and available to play through Steam and any VR headset that works with the system. This includes Valve’s own VR headset, as well as the Oculus Quest and HTC Vive.

It will release in March of 2020 on Steam.

