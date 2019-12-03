Amazon cleaned up on Cyber Monday – Here are all the best-selling items

While some of us were less than wowed by the deals over Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, Amazon recorded its single best shopping day in history on Cyber Monday. Was this the result of savvy shoppers waiting for better deals? Maybe it was all those tired feet from doing in-store shopping on Black Friday?

Whatever the reasons, Amazon’s global tally of the number of items sold was higher than any other shopping day since its inception.

Amazon declined to specify totals or any dollar amounts, instead mentioning that “millions more” Amazon devices were purchased compared to last year’s Black Friday weekend, with “hundreds of millions” more total items purchased globally over the same period.

Here’s what most of us bought on Amazon this Monday

There’s a real mix of things here, from Amazon devices to toys, to clothes for the current cold weather. I guess being outside on Friday reminded some people they didn’t own a winter hat…

That’s a real weird list if you think about it, with most of the tech items being toothbrushes and Amazon devices. I guess those were some of the highest discounts?

