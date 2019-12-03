Amazon
Amazon cleaned up on Cyber Monday – Here are all the best-selling items
Good to see people are still buying LEGO sets.
While some of us were less than wowed by the deals over Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, Amazon recorded its single best shopping day in history on Cyber Monday. Was this the result of savvy shoppers waiting for better deals? Maybe it was all those tired feet from doing in-store shopping on Black Friday?
Whatever the reasons, Amazon’s global tally of the number of items sold was higher than any other shopping day since its inception.
Amazon declined to specify totals or any dollar amounts, instead mentioning that “millions more” Amazon devices were purchased compared to last year’s Black Friday weekend, with “hundreds of millions” more total items purchased globally over the same period.
Here’s what most of us bought on Amazon this Monday
There’s a real mix of things here, from Amazon devices to toys, to clothes for the current cold weather. I guess being outside on Friday reminded some people they didn’t own a winter hat…
- Echo Dot ($22)
- Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat ($15)
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara ($13)
- Fire TV Stick streaming media player ($40)
- L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls ($9)
- Echo Dot with Clock ($35)
- Amazon Smart Plug ($25)
- LEGO City Ambulance Helicopter ($20)
- Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14) ($9)
- Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations ($12)
- Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker ($170)
- Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 toothbrush ($147)
- Wyze Cam Pan 1080p ($35)
- Lagunamoon Essential Oils ($8)
- Hasbro Guess Who Classic Game ($7)
- Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition ($14)
- LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle ($130)
- Champion Men’s Powerblend Hoodies (starts at $20)
That’s a real weird list if you think about it, with most of the tech items being toothbrushes and Amazon devices. I guess those were some of the highest discounts?
What do you think? Did you snag any of the items above? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
