Connect with us

Apple

These were the most downloaded iOS and iPadOS apps of 2019

As expected, social apps dominated the free list.

apple iphone with ios 13 apps on screen
Image: Unsplash

It’s time for Apple’s retrospective look back at the year just gone, with some Editor’s lists of standout apps and the usual most-downloaded lists. This year, top marks for iOS went to Spectre Camera, the AI-packed camera app that lets you create long-exposure shots without needing any additional equipment.

For iPadOS, Apple’s editors chose Flow by Moleskine, which turns your iPad into a legendary Moleskine notebook, just with near-infinite pages to write, sketch, and doodle on.

It’s safe to say that our mobile devices have never been better, with plenty of power, camera abilities, and actually useful apps to take advantage of those improvements. There have also been some trends continued from last year, like Amazon – Shopping made easy and YouTube gracing the top 10 free list. Newcomer TikTok climbed those charts as well, with millions of new creators worldwide showing off their skills.

Both iOS and iPadOS had social apps, streaming apps, and creator apps all in the top 10, with Toca Hair Salon 3 being one of the only top 10 apps from a different category.

Here are the best iOS apps of 2019 according to downloads

Top Free iPhone Apps

  1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  2. Instagram
  3. Snapchat
  4. TikTok – Make Your Day
  5. Messenger
  6. Gmail – Email by Google
  7. Netflix
  8. Facebook
  9. Google Maps – Transit & Food
  10. Amazon – Shopping made easy

Top Paid iPhone Apps

  1. Facetune
  2. HotSchedules
  3. Dark Sky Weather
  4. The Wonder Weeks
  5. AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
  6. TouchRetouch
  7. Afterlight – Photo Editor
  8. Procreate Pocket
  9. Sky Guide
  10. Toca Hair Salon 3

Top Free iPad Apps

  1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  2. Netflix
  3. Amazon Prime Video
  4. Google Chrome
  5. Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies
  6. Messenger
  7. Gmail – Email by Google
  8. Facebook
  9. TikTok – Make Your Day
  10. Calculator

Top Paid iPad Apps

  1. Procreate
  2. Notability
  3. GoodNotes 5
  4. Duet Display
  5. Toca Hair Salon 3
  6. Toca Life: Neighborhood
  7. XtraMath
  8. PDF Expert 7: PDF Editor
  9. LumaFusion
  10. Affinity Designer

You can find the full list of the most-downloaded apps of 2019 on Apple’s story page. You can also check out all the most downloaded free and paid games on iOS here.

Related Topics

Maker, meme-r and unabashed geek. Hardware guy here at KnowTechie, if it runs on electricity (or even if it doesn't) I probably have one around here somewhere. My hobbies include photography, animation and hoarding Reddit gold.

Comments

More in Apple