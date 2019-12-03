These were the most downloaded iOS and iPadOS apps of 2019

It’s time for Apple’s retrospective look back at the year just gone, with some Editor’s lists of standout apps and the usual most-downloaded lists. This year, top marks for iOS went to Spectre Camera, the AI-packed camera app that lets you create long-exposure shots without needing any additional equipment.

For iPadOS, Apple’s editors chose Flow by Moleskine, which turns your iPad into a legendary Moleskine notebook, just with near-infinite pages to write, sketch, and doodle on.

It’s safe to say that our mobile devices have never been better, with plenty of power, camera abilities, and actually useful apps to take advantage of those improvements. There have also been some trends continued from last year, like Amazon – Shopping made easy and YouTube gracing the top 10 free list. Newcomer TikTok climbed those charts as well, with millions of new creators worldwide showing off their skills.

Both iOS and iPadOS had social apps, streaming apps, and creator apps all in the top 10, with Toca Hair Salon 3 being one of the only top 10 apps from a different category.

Here are the best iOS apps of 2019 according to downloads

Top Free iPhone Apps

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Top Free iPad Apps

Top Paid iPad Apps

You can find the full list of the most-downloaded apps of 2019 on Apple’s story page. You can also check out all the most downloaded free and paid games on iOS here.