This special edition Xbox One controller is just $50 right now

Ok, we know it’s not much of a discount, but hey, a discount is a discount. For a limited time, eBay is blowing out these special edition Sport Blue Xbox One controllers at just $50. Amazon is currently selling them for $60.

This special edition Xbox One controller features a vibrant blue design with metallic accents and a rubberized diamond grip for enhanced comfort. Enjoy custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.

Again, we know this isn’t the biggest discount, but paying $50 vs. $60 is a win in our book. You even get free shipping with this too. So yea, not a bad deal at all.

