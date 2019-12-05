Your smart TVs pose a huge security risk – the FBI has some tips for you

If you have any kind of internet, then connecting that smart TV you bought on Black Friday is simple. However, similar to most devices that can connect to the internet, there is a risk of someone hacking into it. Depending on who you are asking, this may sound obvious but others may be scratching their heads at this revelation.

Well, for the skeptics out there, let’s let the FBI have a say in this. Beth Anne Steele of the Portland branch of the FBI, details on how easily cybercriminals can get through a smart TV.

A bad cyber actor may not be able to access your locked-down computer directly, but it is possible that your unsecured TV can give him or her an easy way in the backdoor through your router.

She also adds that a hacker can “turn on your bedroom TV’s camera and microphone and silently cyberstalk you.”

Not good.

Own a smart TV? The FBI says there are some things you should know about it

This doesn’t mean, however, that someone can’t find ways to be aware of or even prevent these kinds of attacks. In her post, Steele lists several ways to assist smart TV owners in averting cyberattacks.

Take note of finding out if you can shut off the settings on the TV

Can you change the passwords? What about disabling data collection? Can you shut off cameras and microphones? By looking for your smart TV’s model number and doing a quick Google search, you can find the answer to those questions. Consistently updating your password is key to keeping your smart TV protected, as well.

Be wary of apps

Most smart TVs come with Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video, but newer ones also have the option of downloading additional apps. The FBI article says owners should figure out how these apps collect data by checking up on the privacy policy to see how the apps collect data.

Stay up-to-date!

Lastly, downloading updates will keep your system ahead of hacker’s curves. Most hackers know how to hack through older software. By having an up-to-date system, smart TV owners are getting ahead of hackers.

Hopefully, by keeping these precautions in mind, that smart TV purchase on Black Friday won’t be a regrettable one.

