PSA: Counterfit batteries are on the rise – don’t buy them, says FBI

The FBI has recently issued a statement warning consumers of the dangers of purchasing fake or counterfeit batteries for their devices.

In a public service announcement, the FBI warned users about the potentially dangerous batteries. Additionally, the bureau says that you should always buy batteries from legitimate, trusted sources.

The issue of fake batteries has always been around. However, it has heightened over the last few years due to supply chain issues around the world.

“Batteries can cause injury if they are designed improperly, made of low-quality materials, assembled incorrectly, charged improperly, or damaged,” reads the FBI’s statement.

This has led to an increase in scams involving fake batteries that are advertised to be official and compatible.

Not all companies take the same precautions when manufacturing batteries. And when someone advertises a battery for the fraction of the cost of similar options, it’s likely too good to be true.

Not only will these batteries likely not work as well as legitimate OEM batteries, but they can also pose dangerous risks.

Manufacturers may cut corners to try and offer a cheaper product. And those cheaper, fake batteries could end up overheating, blowing up, catching fire, or otherwise causing significant damage.

What to watch out for

The FBI didn’t specify which kind of batteries you should be watching out for. That makes sense, given today’s wide variety of battery-powered devices and products.

If you’re looking to replace any kind of battery in any product, be sure to purchase from a legitimate source.

You may be able to save a few bucks by buying some cheap, aftermarket batteries. However, it could come back to bite you in the end.

And it’s important to stay vigilant. Because batteries can be in such high demand, there are tons of counterfeit battery scams. Watch out for scammers trying to lure you in with their fake batteries.

