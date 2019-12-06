Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone without any ports and it’s launching in 2021

The tech world eagerly awaits research notes from famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s right far more than not when it has to do with Apple. His latest offering (via 9to5mac)? A solution to the Lightning vs USB-C debate, but it might not be the answer you want.

See, he thinks that in 2021, Apple will release an iPhone with no ports. Yes, no holes for either data or charging, with everything handled wirelessly.

Apple is supposed to launch an iPhone with no ports in 2021

Every iPhone since the iPhone 5 has used the proprietary Lightning connector, but that might change in 2021.

Kuo thinks that Apple will remove the port altogether on at least one model of iPhone in that year, with everything handled wirelessly. That makes sense if you think about it, no more proprietary connector, no more blemish of a port on the otherwise smooth casing, and no more need to include Lightning cables with iPhone boxes. That’ll save Apple about $0.30 per sale, right?

If Kuo’s predictions all come true, here’s the next two years of iPhones:

5 phones in 2020: Four OLED iPhones, all with 5G; and the iPhone SE 2 (finally)

The flagship device in 2021 won’t have the Lightning port. Actually, it won’t have any ports, relying on wireless for both charging and syncing

I can’t wait for the Lightning connector to disappear, but I do have some reservations about completely losing all ports. Ah well, at least it’ll help the weatherproofing, right? Maybe this’ll be the first iPhone you can use as a dive camera.

What do you think? Would you be ok with a phone without a charging port or cable? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

