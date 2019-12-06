Samsung’s new phone will reportedly have a 108 megapixel camera

The iPhone’s new camera is impressive. For those who haven’t seen the short film Snowbrawl by John Wick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, check it out. It’s ridiculously impressive that it was filmed on an iPhone 11 Pro, with each camera lens utilizing a 12-megapixel model.

Now, it looks like Samsung is trying to give its smartphone cameras an update to rival Apple.

As reported by Bloomberg, Samsung is currently working on a similar camera for its upcoming Galaxy S11 and clamshell Galaxy Fold. Except, Samsung’s camera is reportedly going to have 108 megapixels.

No, that’s not a typo.

New specs are coming out for Samsung phones featuring 108 Mp cameras

Samsung is looking to overhaul its phones in order to give them a much-needed modern update. This new hardware update is something the company has been hinting towards for a little while now. In August this year, Samsung said they are developing an image sensor that can register 108 Mp.

The 108 Mp sensor is just the tip of the iceberg, as more features will come along with it. The phones will come with an ultrawide lens that has the ability to zoom in five times over. Additional features that will accompany the cameras are similar to the ones on the Galaxy Note 10.

These include creating augmented reality pictures (meaning you can put 3D objects into pictures you take), sophisticated portrait, and time-lapse photo modes. Although, one can expect those features to be souped-up for the S11 and Fold.

