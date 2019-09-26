The 2020 iPhones might rewind the design clock back 10 years

The 2019 crop of iPhones have only just gone on sale and already we’re getting leaks about next year’s models. Even better, these claims come from the ever-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo, and they should please anyone who is fed up of the all-glass designs of recent handsets.

Kuo says that next year’s iPhones will have a metal frame similar to the iPhone 4.

Next year’s range will have a similar design to the iPhone 4

If true, this could mean the 2020 iPhones look more like the current iPad Pro, and be another way for Apple to differentiate itself in a crowded mobile marketplace. With all the Android manufacturers in a race to see who can curve their glass the most, I’m looking forward to seeing if the flatter sides that Kuo envisions will come back to the iPhone.

All three of next year’s models will have OLED screens. A 6.1-inch model to update the iPhone 11, and 5.4 inch and 6.7 inch Pro variants.

Next year should also be the first 5G-enabled iPhones

Let’s face it, the 4 was a showstopper. The dual glass panes on front and back, the stainless frame, the mishap with the antenna that led to the “You’re holding it wrong” meme. Classic. Next year might be the first time I buy an iPhone…

What do you think? Interested in a new version that takes it back to the style of the iconic iPhone 4? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: