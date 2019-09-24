This phone from Xiaomi is like all screen and I don’t know how I feel about it

Forget about foldable devices, what about one big, wraparound screen? That’s the direction Xiaomi went with its Mi Mix Alpha, with almost the entire phone covered in one big screen.

The only things not covered in OLED goodness are the cameras and the top and bottom edges of the phone.

Do we really need that much screen though?

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is all screen, all the time

While the technical prowess on this handset is undeniable, I’m unsure how useful it’s going to be in daily use. I mean never mind just fingerprints, how easy is it going to be to butt-dial your friends at 3am? What about the inevitably badly-coded apps that let your private info show on the wrong side while you’re using it in public?

Whatever the drawbacks end up being, they’ll hurt your wallet more. It’s going to be $2,800 or so (converted from the 19,999 yuan price). Ouch.

It’s got a 108-megapixel camera, that can capture 12,032 x 9,025-pixel images. It also has a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens with macro capabilities and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and dual PD focus. No selfie-cam on the other side, but when your whole phone is a screen, any camera is usable…

It’s got a staggering screen-to-body ratio of 180.6 percent

The non-screen parts are made of aerospace-grade titanium

Pressure-sensitive sides take the place of physical buttons

Everything else is hidden behind the screen, from an in-screen fingerprint reader, to some clever tech that turns the screen into your earpiece and speaker

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+, has 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Oh, and it has 5G

4,050 mAh battery

I still don’t know if I need the screen, but I need those cameras. Like, really NEED.

