This NBA stadium is getting an Amazon Go-like store that lets fans order drinks and food in seconds

Hate to be the guy that throws this out there, but I recently became a proud season ticket holder for the Boston Celtics. Turns out, I should have got them for the Sacramento Kings because the Golden 1 Center is getting an Amazon Go-like cashier-less store that lets fans walk win in and grab a beer and food in under 30-seconds. I don’t live in Sacramento, so this would never make sense, but still, you see my point.

The Amazon Go-like store, which is run by Zippin, officially opens up for business at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento sometime in October. Zippin previously opened up its first store in San Fransisco.

“Banish the checkout line. That’s Zippin’s motto,” Zippin CEO Krishna Motukuri said in a statement. ” When Zippin launches in Golden 1 Center this Fall, Sacramento Kings fans will be able to walk in, grab a beer, and walk out in under 30 seconds.”

When the store officially opens, customers will need to download the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center app or the Zippin app. From there, customers just need to walk in the store, grab what they need, and simply walk out the store. That’s it. Cameras and sensors track what shoppers grab off the store’s shelves.

The store is set to open in October when the NBA season officially kicks off. The store will be open for Saremento Kings home games and other concerts and events held at the arena.

