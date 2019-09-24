Watch Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot perform a full-fledged gymnastics routine

We’ve seen Atlas, the humanoid robot from Boston Dynamics, multiple times before, but this time is special. A new video from Boston Dynamics shows Atlas putting a whole gymnastics routine into effect, from rolls to twirls and even a split leap!

I mean, I can’t even do one of those so when the robot uprising comes, I’m probably one of the first to go…

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot seems to be trying out for the Olympics

If any of the current robotics companies can create a Terminator, my money’s on Boston Dynamics. Atlas is seriously impressive in motion, with no signs of losing its balance, even after somersaults. Imagine that turned towards the battlefield or even the Olympic Games where all the competitors are self-trained robots…

Boston Dynamics says that Atlas has an 80 percent success rate with this type of routine, which is pretty impressive. Think of all the training athletes need to reach that level of competency, then look at the short timeframe that Atlas has learned in.

Atlas can now do a wide range of movements, including:

At least Atlas doesn’t appear to be able to open doors yet… Then again, man’s best friend is the dog, and Boston Dynamics’ robodog, Spot, can open doors… you do the math.

What do you think? Does this technology concern you or are you here for it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: