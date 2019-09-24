Tilt Five is an AR game system that takes board games to the next level

If you’ve ever watched a movie with interactive board games and thought “I wish I could play that,” your day is fast approaching. Created by a couple of ex-Valve employees, Tilt Five is an augmented reality board game that meshes the best of videogames with physical play.

Just putting on the Tilt Five glasses lets you step into a world of fantasy and adventure, all on the top of your table.

Tilt Five could be augmented reality’s killer app

If you grew up playing board games with family and friends and lament the lack of interest now that video games have taken over, why not have both? Tilt Five’s game system uses AR glasses with a huge field of vision, so you don’t have to choose between watching the action or talking to your buddies.

Heck, you can still eat as well, something that most consumer AR/VR headsets won’t let you do because of their bulk.

Flip out the board, plug the glasses into a phone, tablet, or PC, and start playing

The system can also be played on any device, so you don’t all need a pair of Tilt Five glasses to join in

You can also do multiplayer over the internet, and have it feel like you’re all in the same room

If this sounds cool to you (and face it, it’s cool) head on over to the Kickstarter campaign where you can get the Tilt Five LE system for $299. That gives you all you need to start playing singleplayer AR experiences. Another $40 gets you the XE system, with the larger board, and access to stretch goal content.

What do you think? Is this something that is interesting to you? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: