I don’t own a PSVR and never had any intention of buying one, but after spending a good twenty minutes or so with an early demo of Marvel’s Iron Man VR – I’m completely sold on the idea because this game is absolutely bonkers.

During a recent PlayStation media event in Boston, I had the opportunity to get an early look at the game. I even got to play it, and let me tell you, what an experience. I can’t remember the last time a video game had me excited like this.

But, before we go any further, let’s take a look at the game’s launch trailer to give you an idea of what the game is about

You get the gist of it, right? You’re Iron Man. You get to fly around and shoot, punch, and kill a suite of Marvel villains. The only difference here is that you do it all in VR. That’s it. And while this may sound difficult to pull off, the PSVR executes it perfectly.

Developed by the folks at Camouflaj, Iron Man VR suits you up as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man , in a crazy first-person adventure that has you flying, punching, and blasting anything coming your way. It’s a wild ride for sure, so let’s dive in on my experience.

When my demo first started, everything was pitch black. Then all of a sudden you see the outline of Iron Man’s suit come into the picture. After the suit initialized, I was randomly floating out somewhere near Stark’s Malibu mansion. Once I was ready to go, a tutorial starts and gives you the basic rundown on how to fly the suit. This is where the fun started.

To fly the suit, I had to use the Move controllers to track the position of my hands, which will be used to operate the flight controls. To fly, I had to hold my hands in front of me with the palms down to the ground to hover. Putting them at my sides with the palms facing back flew me forward. What blew me away was how well flying works in this game. It felt so natural.

A post on PlayStation’s blog explains how they were able to pull this off:

“The key reason it feels so good and natural to fly as Iron Man in our game is because we obey Newton’s laws of motion. We doubled down on how it would work in real life, which, it turns out, your brain really appreciates. Every frame we process includes calculations of up to a dozen forces, such as thrust, drag, and gravity — as well as our assistance systems — that output Iron Man’s accurate and believable trajectory through the sky.”

Fighting was equally fun too but combining that with flying Iron Man’s suit proved to be a little tricky. At one point, I remember a Sony PR rep hinting that I still needed to fly while engaging with enemies. I imagine there’s going to be a huge learning curve attempting this. But again, it’s insanely entertaining.

Controls and action are pretty straight forward: Hold your hand up towards whatever it is you want smoked and press the Move controller’s thumb trigger to fire the suits repulsor beam. Each hand is armed too.

There’s a cool punching mechanic as well. To perform this, all I had to do was tap the X button and make a punching motion forward. This will come in handy when you have to penetrate an enemy’s shield. That’s about all the weapons I was able to experience with my demo, but I can imagine Camouflaj plans to introduce more in the full game.

The last part of my demo had me fighting a swarm of air combat drones. This wasn’t easy as I had to implement all the things I learned in the quick tutorial into a full-fledged battle. After a minute or so I got the hang of it completed all three rounds of swarms fairly quickly. So yea, that was cool.

All in all, my experience with Iron Man VR was extremely solid. I literally can’t wait until this game is out so I can immediately go out and buy a PSVR . Seriously, it’s that good. If you ever wanted to know what it feels like flying in an Iron Man suit, this is the game for you.

Iron Man VR is currently still in development with no pricing or launch date set. Bummer, I know, but let’s just hope this game gets pushed out sooner than later.

