Sony is working with the UN to fight climate change with the PlayStation 5

Climate change is a real thing and Sony is now working with the UN to offer more power-saving options on the next iteration of PlayStation consoles.

Sony announced the new feature in a blog post on its PlayStation website over the weekend.

The PlayStation 5 will offer an additional power-saving mode to lower energy consumption

As part of its “Playing for the Planet” initiative, the upcoming PlayStation 5 will include an additional power-saving mode when the console isn’t in use.

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, notes “the next generation PlayStation console will include the possibility to suspend gameplay with much lower power consumption than PS4 (which we estimate can be achieved at around 0.5 W). If just one million users enable this feature, it would save equivalent to the average electricity use of 1,000 US homes.”

Sony has already taken steps with the current PlayStation to lower carbon emissions, but this new feature on the upcoming console will take that to the next level. Ryan notes, “For context, we estimate the carbon emissions we have avoided to date already amount to almost 16 million metric tons, increasing to 29 million metric tons over the course of the next 10 years (which equals the CO2 emissions for the nation of Denmark in 2017).”

It should be noted that the new feature will not be turned on automatically, users will have to activate it on their own terms, but you best believe we’ll give you multiple reminders to turn the feature on.

It’s good to see this coming from Sony. At the end of the day, normal people like us definitely have a hand in global warming, but at the end of the day, over 71% of carbon emissions come from but a handful of companies. It’s all of our responsibility to make it better and this at least gives us another way to do our part.

What do you think? Glad to see Sony doing this or is it just another marketing stunt? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

