New Boston Dynamics robot video shows off sick parkour trick

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot is an impressive piece of tech, and a new video from the company shows it is only getting better. Or worse, depending on who you talk to.

The Atlas robot has been shown off time and time again, and each time it gains some new functionality.

Now, the terrifying amazing robot has added grabbing and throwing things to its bag of tricks.

Sure, the demo shows a helpful robot tossing some tools to a colleague. But how many steps are we away from Atlas throwing a person through a fucking wall?

Then, to celebrate a successful toss, Atlas knocks over a box and does a sick inverted 540-degree flip onto it.

Again, cool as hell. But also, that box could be your head and you could be the victim of a Mortal Kombat-esque Fatality disguised as a Fortnite dance.

Just something to consider.

💡 Want to go down the technological doomsday rabbit hole even further? How about an AI that can mimic a person’s voice with only three seconds of audio samples?

