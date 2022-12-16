Uber is now testing food delivery robots in Florida

Uber has announced a new partnership with Cartken to bring delivery robots to Uber Eats customers in Miami.

Earlier this week, the companies revealed their partnership in a press release. Cartken is a leading robotics company out of California known for its self-driving delivery robots.

The companies will begin working together immediately. Uber Eats deployed Cartken’s robots with certain merchants in the Dadeland area of Miami-Dade county in Florida this week.

Image: Cartken

You may have seen Cartken’s delivery robots before. They are currently being used in some neighborhoods, college campuses, and other curbside pickup areas across the country.

The deal with Uber is Cartken’s first formal partnership with a global delivery app.

“We are excited about how this partnership with Uber will bring the advantages of robotics to food delivery—and ultimately create more connected communities,” said Christian Bersch, Co-founder and CEO at Cartken in this week’s press release.

Uber is starting small with its initial foray into robot delivery. The company has started small in the Dadeland area, but plans to expand into the rest of Miami-Dade county next year.

And if things go well enough, we’ll see the partnership expand into more cities throughout 2023.

It was only a matter of time before AI delivery robots like this became more popular. And with this new partnership with Uber, Cartken is set up well to expand its delivery robot business worldwide.

