How to add 2-step verification to your Uber account

Now more than ever, it’s crucial to have as much security for your online accounts as possible. When it comes to your Uber account, the best security you can have beyond a good password is two-step verification.

Two-step verification (also referred to as authentication) gives you an extra layer of security when you sign into an Uber account from an unfamiliar device.

In addition to requiring your password, the app will verify your identity using a security app or text message.

We recommend setting up two-factor authentication for any online platform where it’s available.

And in light of recent hacking attacks on Uber, here’s how you can set up two-factor authentication for your Uber account.

How to set up two-factor authentication on Uber

Fortunately, setting up two-factor authentication for your Uber account is pretty straightforward from the Uber app.

Whether you’re on Android or iPhone, the process is pretty similar. Just follow along to beef up your Uber account security:

Open the Uber app and select the Account tab Tap the Settings button Swipe down and select Security from the settings menu Tap the 2-step verification option Select Set up now and enter your password Choose the verification method (you can receive codes via text message or through an authenticator app like Google Authenticator)

And that’s all there is to it. Once you choose your authentication method, follow the onscreen prompts to set up your preferred method.

At some point during the process, you’ll see a generated list of backup codes.

Screenshot that list, and you can use these codes to log in to your Uber account in the future if you don’t have access to your verification method.

Two-step verification greatly increases your Uber account security

When considering protecting your online accounts, setting up some form of multi-factor authentication is always a good idea.

And when it’s this easy to set up, you might as well take advantage.

Not only does this add another layer of protection that should stop hackers from accessing your account, but it also serves as a notification for when your password has been compromised.

Every time someone tries to access your Uber account with your password, you’ll get a notification with your two-step verification code.

And if it wasn’t you who requested that code, then you know your password is compromised.

Do yourself a favor and protect your financial and other personal information on the Uber app by setting up two-step verification today.

