Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot prototype unveiled at AI Day
Optimus got its first chance to walk around off its leash at Tesla AI Day.
Last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company was working on a bipedal, humanoid robot assistant. And at this year’s Tesla AI Day, Musk finally showed us a first look at the Optimus robot prototype.
While the company technically revealed a concept of the robot at last year’s AI Day, Musk confirmed that that one was “just a person in a robot suit.”
This time around, we got a more in-depth look at the prototype and what it’s capable of. The presentation kicked off with a warning that this was the first time the prototype has been tested without extra assistance or tethers.
The live presentation mainly focused on the Tesla Optimus robot’s movement. We get a good look at all the joints moving around as it walks across the stage and waves at the crowd. It even did a little dance at the end.
After the quick presentation, we saw a video showing some of Optimus’s capabilities. While tethered, the robot was seen performing a few simple tasks, like moving boxes or watering flowers.
Tesla designed the robot for mass production and it features a 2.3kWh battery. It can connect to WiFi or LTE and runs on a similar system as Tesla’s vehicles.
Of course, Musk has major visions for the Tesla robot, as always. “It’ll be a fundamental transformation for civilization as we know it,” he exclaimed.
However, we’re still quite a long way away from that. The end of the presentation included a prototype that’s design was almost completely finished. But that robot couldn’t walk on its own.
So it’ll likely still be a while before the Tesla robot changes how we live.
