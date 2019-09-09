This robotic arm can turn your desk into a production line

Listen up. I don’t know if you daydreamed your way through school wanting a robotic buddy to play games with, but I did. Ever since I saw automotive assembly lines I wanted my own six-axis robotic arm to teach things to. Well, my childhood dream didn’t materialize back then but now it has, with Mirobot.

It’s a six-axis robotic arm that’s inspired by those automotive assembly line robots, just at desk scale. That means you can control it from the comfort of your chair, to study robotics, learn code and more.

This robotic arm can play chess with you

The Mirobot mini industrial robotic arm is just super cool. I mean, anyone would love to have that on their desk, although maybe not in open-plan shared workspaces, yeah? The potential liability claims alone… yikes. Still, it’s a great way to get your kids interested in robotics, or just find a second player for those long chess games.

Based on the ABB IRB 6700 industrial robot arm that’s used worldwide in automated factories

Smallest 6-axis industrial robot arm available today

Built-in OpenMV and computer vision code for facial recognition, QR scanning, shape detection and more

Mirobot also has a Studio software package that empowers makers without needing to know deep coding knowledge

If that sounds cool to you, head on over to Indiegogo where Mirobot is on InDemand after a successful Kickstarter campaign. It’s $366 for the Mirobot with some basic accessories or $1,999 to turn your desk into a full production line.

What do you think? Need one of these robotic arms for your desk? What would you use it for? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

