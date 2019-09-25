Bijou is the smallest and slimmest projector on the planet

Ever wanted a pocketable projector to turn your iPhone into a movie theater wherever you are? Well, now you can with the Bijou projector. It’s the smallest pocket projector in the world, and syncs seamlessly to display the contents of your screen from your iPhone or iPad.

It’s got an onboard battery, and can make a screen size of up to 70-inches – what’s not to like?

Bijou is the smallest projector you can buy for iPhone or iPad use

Our founder, Kevin Raposo, is an iBoi and has been testing out the Bijou. Here’s what he has to say from early testing:

I have to say, this Bijou projector is pretty dope. I didn’t think it would work as good as it was advertised, but it totally did. It was simple to use – it’s practically plug and play – offered decent image quality for its size, and it’s extremely lightweight. It’s super slim too. Like, really slim. You can literally store this thing anywhere. And it’s cool that you don’t need to run an app for this thing to work. Just plug in your iPhone to the projector and you’re good to go.

Kevin, in all his professional opinion, one sculpted by years of PR and tech journalism (Kevin, does this sound good enough?), goes on to note, “Overall it’s a neat little device. The only kicker here is that it only works with an iPhone or iPad. And obviously the price is a little out there, but hey, that’s the price you pay for convenience. Would I recommend this to folks? Absolutely, but this thing isn’t for everyone.”

Here are the specs of this little beauty:

50 lumens of light power

Contrast ratio of 5000:1, with a 1024 x 600-pixel resolution

Can create a 70-inch screen from 2 meters away from the wall

1,150 mAh battery for use anywhere, recharged by USB-C

If you’re an Apple user and the idea of a pocket projector appeals to you, head on over to Kickstarter where you can grab a Bijou for the early bird price of $299. Your Bijou’s are scheduled to ship before the end of 2019. Nifty.

I feel we should remind readers that backing a crowdfunding campaign is a way to help bring something cool to market, and isn’t like a traditional sale. Delays might happen, and in extreme circumstances, you might not end up with anything. With the Bijou already having samples for review out there, the last part probably doesn’t apply here.

