With a possible TikTok ban coming, Snapchat is looking to launch a new music-focused feature

As the US continues to look at options in regards to banning TikTok, including the possibility of Microsoft buying ownership in various markets around the world, other apps are looking to get a slice of the pie. If TikTok is indeed banned, then users on the platform will need to find a new home, one with similar features.

You have things like Instagram Reels, but what if you prefer to stay away from any Facebook-owned companies? In that case, you might consider going back to Snapchat. Now, Snap is hoping to bring in more TikTokers with a new music-focused feature that definitely shows some similarities with TikTok.

Reported by TechCrunch, Snap has deals with many music industry partners, “including Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell, Universal Music Publishing Group, NMPA publisher members, Merlin and others.” With these deals, Snap users will be able to add a hefty amount of music to their snaps. Users will be able to add the music before they start recording or in post-processing.

Unlike TikTok, which takes users to another page that features other videos that use the same audio, Snapchat’s music-focused feature will send users to Linkfire, which will then let users open up the music on the music streaming service of their choice.

Overall, it’s a solid move from Snapchat, but it will be interesting to see if Snap can get users to come back to its platform if TikTok is indeed banned from the US. Personally, I’m putting my money on a new platform taking the majority of users, but time will tell.

What do you think? Are you glad TikTok is being investigated or does this all seem ridiculous to you? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: