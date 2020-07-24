Facebook’s Messenger Rooms will now let you broadcast live to up to 50 people

Look out Zoom – Facebook is coming for you. The social network announced yesterday that it would be mashing Facebook Live and Messenger Rooms into an unholy mess able to broadcast video calls with up to 50 participants. With this move, is Facebook deciding to use its weight to muscle in on the new normal of teleworking?

The new feature will let users stream their video calls made via Messenger Rooms to services such as Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch. That move will enable things like speaker panels, networking events, virtual classrooms, and more, as long as you are okay with your data going over Facebook’s servers.

It’ll be simple to use as well, with users able to create a Messenger Room, then broadcast that from their personal profile, a Facebook Page they manage, or even a Facebook Group. The creator of the call can limit who participates in the calls, who can view the broadcasts, remove unruly participants or even lock down the whole broadcast, so you don’t get whatever Facebook’s version of Zoombombing prank is called.

Anyone up for a virtual book club? The feature is already rolling out, so if you don’t see it on your account right now, it should be there in the coming weeks.

