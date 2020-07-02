Facebook’s TikTok clone, Lasso, is unsurprisingly being laid to rest

Remember Facebook’s Lasso? Don’t worry if you don’t, you’re not alone. Lasso was the company’s lame attempt at a TikTok clone that sadly never seemed to gain any momentum. Now, Facebook is shutting it down on July 10th. I’m guessing it won’t be missed.

Lasso was launched back in 2018, and it allowed users to post up to 15 seconds of video overlayed with music. Sound familiar? This wasn’t just a TikTok clone; it was a complete rip off of it. Whatever TikTok has to offer on its platform, Lasso did the same thing.

So why suddenly shut it down? Well, for starters, not too many folks were using it. Obviously. When’s the last time you’ve seen a Lasso clip? I personally have never seen one out in the wild. So it kind of makes sense to shut down an app that no one uses.

But there’s a better answer: Facebook is betting the house on a new player: Instagram Reels. Will it meet the same demise as Lasso? Who knows. That said, it’s been around for eight months, and I have not seen it gain any traction.

Sadly, if you’re one of the very few people who have been lassoing it up over the past couple of years, your time is going to an end. Facebook is shutting down the app on July 10, so be sure to save or trash whatever you have saved before it rides off into the sunset.

Were you a Lasso user? Does anyone know what I'm talking about?

