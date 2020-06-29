News
It’s happening: Major brands are pulling their ads from Facebook and Instagram
Sadly, most of these companies will probably come back after July.
After it came out last week that Verizon was halting advertising on Facebook, the list of companies that are taking similar steps continues to grow. These actions are (mostly) in response to the #StopHateforProfit campaign which has been organized by multiple civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League. The goal is to get companies to stop advertising on Facebook through July 2020.
Essentially, these groups are calling on major corporations to stop supporting Facebook’s lackadaisical approach to moderating hate speech on the platform. Verizon, for example, pulled out after people pointed out that its ads were popping up beside QAnon anti-Semitic posts.
This growing list includes companies like Coca-Cola, Ben & Jerrys, Patagonia, and REI. Unilever, which has many brands under its umbrella, has also announced it’s pulling advertising from the platform. Unilever has also pulled advertising off of Twitter, in addition to Facebook and Instagram.
Here are all the companies pulling advertising from sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
If you want a full list of companies, this information is being pulled directly from StopHateforProfit.
- AdComplyRx
- Adventure Journal
- Arc’teryx
- Arcanist Press
- Arka Pana Consulting
- Artbees Software
- Aspen Snowmass
- Atlas Pet Company
- BabyEcoTrends.com
- Birchbox
- Blurry Bits Photography
- Bwritr
- CityAdvisor
- Climate Ride
- Coca-Cola
- Coolidge Corner Theatre
- cove.tool
- Dashlane
- daviesnow
- Dermatonics
- DETH KULT
- Diageo
- Dockers
- ecoRI News
- Eddie Bauer
- Edinburgh Events
- EILEEN FISHER
- Equal Entrance
- FSAstore.com
- Gerardo
- GIN – Greater Inflight Network
- Haven Life
- Heidi Howarth
- HigherRing
- Honda
- Houdini Sportswear
- iHerb
- Ipsun Solar
- JanSport
- Kush Queen
- Las Vegas Food and Wine Festival
- LendingClub
- Levi’s
- Lifestraw
- Limeade
- Local Postal
- Lockdowneconomy – UK
- lululemon
- Magnolia Pictures
- Manelik
- Matte PR
- MEC
- Menlo Jazzercise
- Mindful QA
- Modern Farmer
- Mozilla
- Nonbeenary Designs
- OpenWorksBmore
- Patagonia
- Patagonia Provisions
- PearBudget
- Peter Togel
- PLAZM
- Read Between the Wines Podcast BBC
- REI
- ReVision Energy
- SharperTrades
- Social Work Test Prep
- Somoto Canyon Tours
- Sortyourfuture
- Source
- SparkCharge
- Spiders and Milk
- SVB
- TalkSpace
- The Carbon Literacy Project
- The Hershey Company
- The Jewish Board
- The North Face
- Thriving Design
- TrashPandasTVOfficial
- Unilever
- UNLIT® The Hangover Recovery Drink
- Upwork
- Verizon
- Viber
- Voicebrook
- Western Environmental Law Center
- wettribe
- wherewemet
- Willow Lane Collective
- Woven Trends
- ZoeFinancial
As this boycott continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see what other companies join in, as well as how Facebook plans to respond. While this is a good step, it is important to note that these brands, in the grand scheme, only make up a small percentage of Facebook’s ad revenue.
What do you think? Glad to see these companies pulling ads or is it not enough? Is anything enough when it comes to Facebook? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
