It’s happening: Major brands are pulling their ads from Facebook and Instagram

After it came out last week that Verizon was halting advertising on Facebook, the list of companies that are taking similar steps continues to grow. These actions are (mostly) in response to the #StopHateforProfit campaign which has been organized by multiple civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League. The goal is to get companies to stop advertising on Facebook through July 2020.

Essentially, these groups are calling on major corporations to stop supporting Facebook’s lackadaisical approach to moderating hate speech on the platform. Verizon, for example, pulled out after people pointed out that its ads were popping up beside QAnon anti-Semitic posts.

This growing list includes companies like Coca-Cola, Ben & Jerrys, Patagonia, and REI. Unilever, which has many brands under its umbrella, has also announced it’s pulling advertising from the platform. Unilever has also pulled advertising off of Twitter, in addition to Facebook and Instagram.

Here are all the companies pulling advertising from sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

If you want a full list of companies, this information is being pulled directly from StopHateforProfit.

AdComplyRx

Adventure Journal

Arc’teryx

Arcanist Press

Arka Pana Consulting

Artbees Software

Aspen Snowmass

Atlas Pet Company

BabyEcoTrends.com

Birchbox

Blurry Bits Photography

Bwritr

CityAdvisor

Climate Ride

Coca-Cola

Coolidge Corner Theatre

cove.tool

Dashlane

daviesnow

Dermatonics

DETH KULT

Diageo

Dockers

ecoRI News

Eddie Bauer

Edinburgh Events

EILEEN FISHER

Equal Entrance

FSAstore.com

Gerardo

GIN – Greater Inflight Network

Haven Life

Heidi Howarth

HigherRing

Honda

Houdini Sportswear

iHerb

Ipsun Solar

JanSport

Kush Queen

Las Vegas Food and Wine Festival

LendingClub

Levi’s

Lifestraw

Limeade

Local Postal

Lockdowneconomy – UK

lululemon

Magnolia Pictures

Manelik

Matte PR

MEC

Menlo Jazzercise

Mindful QA

Modern Farmer

Mozilla

Nonbeenary Designs

OpenWorksBmore

Patagonia

Patagonia Provisions

PearBudget

Peter Togel

PLAZM

Read Between the Wines Podcast BBC

REI

ReVision Energy

SharperTrades

Social Work Test Prep

Somoto Canyon Tours

Sortyourfuture

Source

SparkCharge

Spiders and Milk

SVB

TalkSpace

The Carbon Literacy Project

The Hershey Company

The Jewish Board

The North Face

Thriving Design

TrashPandasTVOfficial

Unilever

UNLIT® The Hangover Recovery Drink

Upwork

Verizon

Viber

Voicebrook

Western Environmental Law Center

wettribe

wherewemet

Willow Lane Collective

Woven Trends

ZoeFinancial

As this boycott continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see what other companies join in, as well as how Facebook plans to respond. While this is a good step, it is important to note that these brands, in the grand scheme, only make up a small percentage of Facebook’s ad revenue.

