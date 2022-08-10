New WhatsApp update makes it easier to hide from your contacts

WhatsApp is working on two new privacy features that are super useful. The first will allow you to hide your “Last seen” status from specific contacts.

The second WhatsApp update will allow you to quietly leave a group chat without notifying other participants. The new WhatsApp features were announced via a blog post.

In case you missed it, the Meta-owned company has been making a push toward privacy, recently allowing you to hide your profile picture and online status.

WhatsApp adds the option to hide your “Last seen” status

Once some users notice you’re online and see your “Last seen” status, they start bombarding you with unwanted chats and calls.

Now, with the new update, users can quickly and easily hide their “Last seen” status. As an added bonuses, it is easy to toggle on and off via the “Last seen and online” settings menu.

Turning on this feature also removes the pressure to urgently respond to certain contacts when you don’t yet feel like it.

You can now quietly leave WhatsApp group chats

Additionally, leaving a WhatsApp chat will no longer have to feel awkward. Whether the chat is getting boring or losing focus, you can quietly leave and WhatsApp won’t tell other group members. Only admins will be notified.

This way, you can leave a chat and return to it like you never left. Simply review the unread chats and rejoin the conversation and pick up from where you left off.

There’s also a new feature to block screenshots for View Once messages. This will prevent the unauthorized storage of sensitive information.

According to The Verge, these new updates are expected to start rolling out this month.

What’s up with WhatsApp?

Over the last couple of months, WhatsApp has been implementing small but significant updates that are collectively improving the overall user experience.

This includes the ability to hide your online status from strangers, hide your profile picture and online status, and also to hide your last seen status, and quietly exit group chats.

