How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 13, and that means that a lot of people will be making the switch from Android to iPhone. Switching from Android to iPhone can certainly be a learning curve, but that’s not the only obstacle that you’ll face.

Of course, you’ll have to transfer your data from your Android to your new iPhone, and that can sometimes be a difficult task without any help. Take WhatsApp, for example. As of now, WhatsApp doesn’t offer any integrated way to transfer chats from Android to iPhone.

That’s where AnyTrans comes in. AnyTrans is a computer app that allows you to easily transfer all of your WhatsApp chats to your new iPhone. You can transfer from your old Android device directly, or create and use a WhatsApp backup to do the job.

Either way, your chats won’t disappear from your Android device. Instead, they’ll simply be duplicated onto your new iPhone. Here’s how to do it.

How to transfer WhatsApp chats using AnyTrans

No matter what kind of Android device you are using, AnyTrans features a “Social Messages Manager” that makes transferring your WhatsApp chats fast and simple.

Even better, all of your chats will be completely transferred, including attachments and history structure, so you can pick up right where you left off on your new device. Just download the AnyTrans app on your computer and follow these directions to get your chats transferred quickly and completely:

Open the app and connect both devices to your computer via USB

Select the Social Messages Manager tab on the left

Select the Transfer Now option in the WhatsApp to Device section

Select the old Android as the first option and the new iPhone as the second option and click next

Follow instructions to back up WhatsApp

Follow instructions to install WhatsApp enhanced version on the source device

Click next and the transfer will begin



Once you’ve followed those steps, the transfer will take a few moments, and you’ll be good to go. But that’s not all you can do with AnyTrans. AnyTrans also lets you transfer all different kinds of data from Android to iPhone, such as images, videos, contacts, and much more.

In addition, the app is an iPhone manager that lets users do all kinds of things, like make custom ringtones mirror your iPhone’s screen to a computer, backup your iPhone apps, and much more.

