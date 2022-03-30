Windows 11 update makes switching default browsers a breeze

Microsoft has backtracked on its earlier design decisions for how to change the default browser in Windows 11. The latest update for Windows 11 now lets you change to your favorite browser in one click and is currently rolling out to all Windows 11 users.

You’d think that something as simple as choosing which web browser to use should be equally simple to do. If you’re Microsoft, you might think differently. I mean, it has the market locked down for PC operating systems, so why not make it harder to switch from its own browser, Edge?

Ever since Windows 11 appeared, it’s been difficult if not impossible to change fully to another browser. While Windows 10 had a handy button to change your default browser, Microsoft left this out of Windows 11.

To change your browser, you had to know which individual file extensions or protocol handlers (like HTTP, HTTPS, .HTML, and others) you had to associate with your new browser. You couldn’t even change the association for some file types, which always opened in Microsoft Edge.

That had many users, me included, very, very annoyed at Microsoft. It seems that the company has heard us, as back in December they started testing a way to easily change your default web browser.

To use it, you go to the Default apps menu, find your browser, and click on the “Make X your default browser” button that’s at the top of the window. It was only visible to Windows Insiders at the time, but not anymore.

Now the one-click method of changing your default browser is rolling out to all Windows 11 users. To get the update, head to Start > Settings > Windows Update and install any updates you see there.

