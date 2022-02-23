Microsoft finally has a Windows 2-in-1 that’s actually worth buying

Microsoft announced wider availability of the Surface Laptop Studio today, with Europe and the UK now able to get the Windows 2-in-1. It’s the most powerful laptop Microsoft has ever made, but it’s really all about that sweet transforming form factor.

I mean, look at it. The hinged 14-inch touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate can adjust from a traditional laptop position to an angle over the keyboard for a more natural drawing position. It can also lay flat to turn into a tablet. Isn’t that great?

Seriously, I want it, and I hate Windows laptops. If Apple made this I’d be smashing the buy button already.

Powered by 11th-gen Intel i5 or i7 CPUs, the Surface Laptop Studio also comes with options for Intel Xe Graphics, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti, or (on the business version) Nvidia RTX A2000 laptop GPU. That’s a lot of graphical power for such a small package.

While the coolest thing is that hybrid design, the Surface Laptop Studio has tons of other neat features. A 1080p face-tracking camera with ‘Surface Mics’ will make your video meetings pop, and it’s got quad Dolby Atmos speakers and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The nifty Windows 11 powered 2-in-1 also supports the Surface Slim Pen 2, with an integrated charging spot. You’ll have to buy the stylus separately though, which is slightly annoying for the price of the premium laptop.

The Surface Laptop Studio comes with Windows 11 Home, or the Business version comes with Windows 11 Pro.

Pricing starts from £1,449 in the UK, for an Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Iris Xe graphics. In the US, pricing starts at $1,494.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: