Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 actually competes with the iPad

Samsung has revealed the latest in its Galaxy Tab series today as part of the latest Galaxy Unpacked event. Today, the company introduced the all-new Galaxy Tab lineup, including the massive 14.6″ Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra definitely stole the show in terms of Samsung’s new tablet releases. It features a crisp, OLED screen with an impressive 2,960 x 1,848 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The 14.6-inch screen means it’s about 20 percent larger than the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and bigger than any iPad model that you can find. It features two front-facing 12-megapixel cameras (one ultrawide and one standard wide) that sit in a small notch that takes up a little bit of screen real estate.

Image: Samsung

Under the hood of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is similarly impressive. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Ultra also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This tablet will set you back $1,099.99.

READ MORE: Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range brings bright screens, big batteries, and a Note-killer option

The other two models introduced include the standard Tab S8, with an 11-inch LCD display for $699.99. And then there’s the 12.4-inch OLED Tab S8 Plus for $899.99. Both the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus have 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. And they both opt for a single front-facing ultrawide 12-megapixel camera.

Image: Samsung

Samsung is making its Galaxy Tab S8 lineup available for preorder starting today on the Samsung website. The prices listed above are the starting prices for each individual tablet. Adding things like 5G connectivity and additional RAM or storage can increase the price.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.