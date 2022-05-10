Microsoft
Uninstall this Windows 11 update if your apps are crashing
Another day, another Windows 11 bug.
It’ll be nice to get through a Windows 11 update without any issues, but today is not that day. Microsoft says that users should uninstall the latest update to Windows 11, as it can cause apps to crash.
The update in question is KB5012643, which does have a whole bunch of useful updates, including fixing a video subtitle bug. It’s also got one big new issue, which crashes a vital part of Windows 11, the .NET 3.5 Framework.
That’s an integral part of many apps, and something in the update broke it. Until Microsoft figures out a fix and issues it, it’s a wise idea to uninstall that update.
How to uninstall the Windows 11 update causing issues
- Open Settings from the Start Menu
- Click on Windows Update (shown below) on the left pane, then on Update history
- Scroll all the way down and click on install updates
- Another window will open – look for the section saying Microsoft Windows and then for KB5012643. Uninstall this update
If you can’t see it on the list, you don’t have to worry. That means you either aren’t on Windows 11 version 21H2, or Microsoft hasn’t installed the update on your computer.
Microsoft also says if you’re having issues uninstalling the update, you can limit the affect it has on your system. Open a command prompt and run the following three commands:
dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:netfx3 /all
dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-HTTP-Activation
dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-NonHTTP-Activation
This Windows 11 update also has some other issues, including a weird bug in Safe Mode, and some users even had crashes while updating. Microsoft is working on a fix, so expect the update to appear again over the weeks ahead.
