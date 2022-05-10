Uninstall this Windows 11 update if your apps are crashing

It’ll be nice to get through a Windows 11 update without any issues, but today is not that day. Microsoft says that users should uninstall the latest update to Windows 11, as it can cause apps to crash.

The update in question is KB5012643, which does have a whole bunch of useful updates, including fixing a video subtitle bug. It’s also got one big new issue, which crashes a vital part of Windows 11, the .NET 3.5 Framework.

That’s an integral part of many apps, and something in the update broke it. Until Microsoft figures out a fix and issues it, it’s a wise idea to uninstall that update.

Open Settings from the Start Menu

Click on Windows Update (shown below) on the left pane, then on Update history

Scroll all the way down and click on install updates

Another window will open – look for the section saying Microsoft Windows and then for KB5012643. Uninstall this update

If you can’t see it on the list, you don’t have to worry. That means you either aren’t on Windows 11 version 21H2, or Microsoft hasn’t installed the update on your computer.

Microsoft also says if you’re having issues uninstalling the update, you can limit the affect it has on your system. Open a command prompt and run the following three commands:

dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:netfx3 /all

dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-HTTP-Activation

dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-NonHTTP-Activation

This Windows 11 update also has some other issues, including a weird bug in Safe Mode, and some users even had crashes while updating. Microsoft is working on a fix, so expect the update to appear again over the weeks ahead.

