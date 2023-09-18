Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update is an absolute horror show

In a classic case of “upgrade or else,” Microsoft’s latest compulsory update for Windows 11, known as KB5030219, has been wreaking more havoc than a toddler in a china shop.

Users across the globe are reporting a flurry of issues faster than you can say “Blue Screen of Death.”

Ever since the update was released last week, Windows 11 users have been treated to a smorgasbord of digital nightmares, reports Windows Latest.

We’re talking about system slowdowns that would make a snail look speedy, network connection issues that make desert island isolation seem appealing, and the dreaded Blue Screen of Death crashes that are about as welcome as a skunk at a garden party.

Image: Unsplash

Some users found that their PCs failed to start entirely after the update. Other issues include a non-functional Start menu and search, disappearing tabs in File Explorer, audio glitches that would make a DJ cringe and installation failures.

And let’s not forget our gamers. Reports have highlighted performance glitches with the game Starfield that are about as fun as a power outage during a gaming marathon.

And it’s not just Starfield suffering. Other gamers have reported issues with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, including crashes and freezes that could give Elsa a run for her money.

The most baffling part? Despite the widespread reports of these issues, Microsoft has remained as silent as a mime about any problems with the update.

In fact, in the supporting information for KB5030219, Microsoft states that it is “not currently aware of any issues with this update.”

Crossing our fingers and toes here, but let’s hope Microsoft’s squad engineers are gearing up to tackle the beast that is KB5030219. Because let’s be honest, when an update sparks more drama than a reality TV show, it’s time to sit up and take notice.

