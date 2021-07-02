Microsoft’s infamous Blue Screen of Death is finally getting a makeover in Windows 11

If you’re a PC user and have never experience the Blue Screen of Death, consider yourself lucky. Extremely lucky. Basically, the screen notified you of a fatal error that your machine experienced and, in most cases, causes you to restart your computer. Well, in any event, the screen is finally getting a makeover since 2016 on Windows 11.

According to The Verge, Microsoft will be switching from a Blue Screen of Death to a Black Screen of Death for Windows 11, which basically matches the operating system’s logon and shutdown screen. It’s not confirmed that Microsoft will be making this change as they haven’t commented on the matter, but the fact that The Verge is seeing it already is s a pretty good indication.

Microsoft’s Blue Screen of Death has not seen a major update since adding a sad face to Windows 8 in 2012, then QR codes in 2016. The original BSOD was introduced to Windows 3.0 back in 1990 and offers “a way for IT professionals and support personnel to diagnose hardware and memory faults,” The Verge writes.

While we know that a simple error window changing colors isn’t the biggest of news, it’s pretty significant to note that this is the biggest change we’ve seen since 2016, so yeah, that’s kind of a big deal. Let’s hope Microsoft does the right thing and blacks out this annoying screen of death.

