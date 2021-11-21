How to turn airplane mode on or off in Windows 11

Airplane mode is an ancient feature that comes built into most modern operating systems, and the setting has several common uses.

Enabling airplane mode essentially cuts off all wireless connections to and from your device, which comes in handy when, as the name suggests, you’re on an airplane. You may also need to quickly cancel your connection if you suspect someone of wirelessly hacking your computer to steal your prized spaghetti sauce recipe. But that’s a less common situation.

Generally, you’ll use airplane mode when you’re on a plane, and knowing how to swiftly toggle the setting on or off is convenient. Let’s step through the process on Windows 11.

Switch airplane mode on or off from the Windows 11 taskbar

The quickest and easiest way to turn airplane mode on or off is from the taskbar. Here’s how:

Click the network icon on your taskbar, which will show a WiFi symbol when connected wirelessly Click the Airplane mode panel to toggle the setting on or off

That’s it. However, if your network icon is missing from the taskbar, you’ll need to try another method. But don’t stress—we’ve got you covered.

Switch airplane mode on or off from the Settings app

Image: KnowTechie

Sometimes taskbar icons aren’t where they’re meant to be, but you can still locate most important settings elsewhere. To turn airplane mode on or off from the Windows 11 Settings app, follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings > Network & Internet Toggle Airplane mode on or off

Within the Network & Internet panel, you’ll also find additional settings and some useful information about your connection, such as data usage and other statistics.

Airplane mode is easy to engage

Developers understand that you may need to access airplane mode swiftly, so they rarely bury the setting too deeply in the operating system.

Now that you know how to effortlessly put your Windows 11 machine into airplane mode, you can keep those pesky flight attendants happy, while hopefully saving your battery a bit.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: