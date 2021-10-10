Can I run Windows 11 on my M1-powered Mac?

Apple has long supported running Windows on its Mac range, either natively through Boot Camp, or using virtualization tools. That was back when Macs were all Intel-based, but what about now that Apple is starting to use its own chips in everything?

Can Windows 11 run on the new M1-powered Macs? Microsoft does have an ARM-based version of Windows, that it uses on its own Surface devices, so what about those builds working on Apple’s hardware?

Will I be able to run Windows 11 on my M1-powered Mac?

Short answer: Currently, not without some workarounds

While the M1 chip technically has everything needed to run Windows, Microsoft doesn’t appear to have any plans to support it with Windows. That includes either native support through the ARM version of Windows, or virtualization. Currently, you can use Parallels, a popular virtualization software, to run Windows 11 in a virtual machine, but that method might not always work.

It seems that the incompatibility is all on Microsoft’s side. Last year, Apple’s software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that having native Windows running on the M1-based Macs is “really up to Microsoft,” as the M1 chip contains all the core technologies that are needed to run Windows. It’s really a case of Microsoft wanting to license their tech to run on the new Apple hardware, which doesn’t appear to be on the cards right now.

