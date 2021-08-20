MS Paint is getting a much-deserved redesign in Windows 11

It seems everything old is new again, as Windows 11 is getting a redesigned version of MS Paint. That’s joining other redesigned default apps in Microsoft’s upcoming operating system, like Mail, Calendar, and the Snipping Tool.

It seems there’s still some life in MS Paint after earlier rumors had it slated for the chopping block in favor of Paint 3D. It’s now getting a facelift, with a new UI, dark mode support, and one missing option – the “Edit in Paint 3D” button.

Has MS Paint won the battle of the paint programs? Is Paint 3D not long for this world? Will MS Paint get the great background removal tool from its erstwhile rival?

I guess we’ll find out the answer to all of these questions soon, as Microsoft’s Panos Panay says it’ll be “coming soon” to anyone on the Windows Insider track. I’m running Windows 11 on my main machine so I can’t wait to ditch Paint 3D in favor of my old friend, MS Paint.

Here’s another @Windows 11 first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can’t wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/jiKyfqQFUV — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 18, 2021

Do you know who else is going to love this news? Jim’ll Paint It, who uses MS Paint to create some insanely high-quality pictures, all from crowdsourced suggestions.

Check out his recent “Bezos riding his phallic rocket like Major Kong from Dr. Strangelove. Richard Branson angels play harps shaped like dollar signs while Greta Thunberg is dressed as Lara Croft, hanging on to edge of the rocket with determination on her face.” and have a giggle, it’s really a modern masterpiece.

