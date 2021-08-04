Demand for Windows 365 trials is so strong Microsoft had to pause the program

Microsoft only just launched Windows 365, its cloud PC service that lets you run Windows 10 or Windows 11 on almost any device, and it’s already having to pause signups for free trials due to demand. That shutoff took only a day of people signing up.

Scott Manchester, the director of Windows 365 program management, took to Twitter to say “We have seen unbelievable response to #Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity.”

The future is the cloud, apparently, if a service that’s only available to enterprise users has already become oversubscribed a day after its launch.

We have seen unbelievable response to #Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity. Sign up below to get notified when trials resume. https://t.co/Q05C7cBWMh — Scott Manchester (@RDS4U) August 3, 2021

Microsoft now needs to go and provision more servers to fill the demand it’s created, but at least it knows that the userbase is there.

The cloud-based service gives you a virtual desktop to run your programs on, with the neat thing being that it runs on Macs, iPads, to Android devices, so the companies signing up might already have all the hardware they need to get users onto Windows.

The Windows 365 service launched on Monday, with different tiers of virtual hardware support on a per-user subscription model. Pricing ranges from $20 to $162 per month, depending on the number of resources your virtual desktop needs.

If you’re interested in testing it out, you can sign up for the waitlist over on Microsoft’s site.

