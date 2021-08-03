You can now run Windows on iPad and Mac for as little as $20 a month

Windows 365, the cloud-based desktop solution from Microsoft, has now officially launched. First shown off at Microsoft Inspire 2021 last month, the service lets you bring Windows to pretty much any device you want, from Macs and iPads to Androids, all from $20 a month.

Before you start wistfully thinking about doing all your work from the side of a mountain, let’s bring you back down to the level ground. See, Windows 365 is only available for businesses or enterprise customers right now.

That may change in the future, but for now, the only way to use the cloud-based version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 is if your employer signs up for it.

It’s a neat service though, with $20 a month getting you a virtual desktop powered by a 1vCPU, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 12GB of outbound data. That’s enough for most office tasks and means your business doesn’t need to invest in server hardware or even people to maintain it.

If you need more power for some users, the plans scale up to a $162 maximum which gets them the 8vCPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 70GB of outbound data. Not too shabby, especially with today’s overinflated hardware costs.

If you don’t want a cloud-based solution but you need Windows on your Mac, Parallels now works on the M1 Macs and the team is working on getting Windows 11 supported in a future update.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: