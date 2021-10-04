New MacBook Pro models with the M1X chip should be here soon

It seems that the fall release schedule for tech has no signs of slowing down, with updated MacBook Pro models next on the docket. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has the skinny in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, with M1X-powered MacBook Pro coming “in the next month.”

That’s perhaps not a surprise forecasting, since Apple usually releases new Mac hardware in October or November. Last year, the first M1-powered Macs were announced in November, after the iPhone 12 was announced in October. This year, the iPhone got its usual September announcement date, so expecting a new Mac event a month later is par for Apple’s usual schedules.

The higher-power M1X chips will be coming to MacBook Pro models this year, presumably the 14-inch and 16-inch configurations that have been rumored all year. Those M1X chips feature a 10-core design, with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. The only difference between the two rumored chips is the number of graphical cores they sport, with versions having 16- or 32-graphics cores.

Other rumored specifications include the first time mini-LED displays have been used in the MacBook Pro, a 1080p FaceTime camera, the return of a full-sized HDMI port and SD card ports, the Touch Bar’s removal, and even possibly the return of the MagSafe charger.

Gurman also says that Apple is working on a higher-performance chip for a future Mac Pro desktop, and an ‘M2’ chip for the next MacBook Air, iMac, and lower-end MacBook Pro models. The M1X chip will be coming to the Mac mini at some point as well.

