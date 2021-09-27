Spotify is devouring people’s iPhone batteries on iOS 15

For Apple users, it’s always an exciting time when a new version of iOS is released for iPhones. With the release of iOS 15 earlier this month, many people have already downloaded and installed the new software. Unfortunately, it looks like there’s a pretty big issue with Spotify draining batteries super quickly on the new OS.

Users have taken to social media to express their concerns about the issue. One user on Twitter said that listening to just one single song on Spotify drained their battery a whopping 7%. At that rate, you’d be lucky to make it through half of Kanye’s new Donda album.

Of course, issues like this aren’t uncommon when it comes to new operating systems. Anytime you change up the base software of a device, it has the potential to cause issues with other applications. But iOS 15 has been in beta since June, and you would think these kinds of issues would get worked out during that test period.

Spotify has responded to users’ complaints in a post on its community forums. The company says that the relevant team is aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix.

In the meantime, it gives a couple of suggestions that may help, such as restarting the app or deleting and reinstalling the app completely. Most users have reported that these suggestions don’t do much, however.

If you’re experiencing similar issues with iOS 15 and Spotify right now, there’s probably not much you can do besides waiting for an update. Fortunately, the issue has already caught the company’s attention and hopefully, there’ll be a fix very soon.

